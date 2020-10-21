STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTA to file FIR for fake news claiming incorrect NEET result  

There have been reports that Mridul Rawat, who obtained 329 marks in the NEET, results for which were declared recently, had tweeted to the NTA challenging his results.

NEET entrance

For representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Union education ministry on Tuesday said it would lodge an FIR under the IT Act for circulation of “manipulated and fake news” projecting a student, who had failed to qualify in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), as a topper in the Scheduled Tribe category.It’s not, however, clear against whom the FIR would be registered; official sources said “it’s being finalised”.

There have been reports that Mridul Rawat, who obtained 329 marks in the NEET, results for which were declared recently, had tweeted to the NTA challenging his results. Later, he reportedly received a fraudulent e-mail which 'confirmed' to him that he had got 650 marks, as he had claimed, and was the topper in the ST category.

“This news is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements on social media and even some regional news channels which are running it without seeking our version,” said an official. “We got the answer sheet re-checked and the results were found to be exactly the same as before.”

READ| NEET: Student alleges ‘doctoring’ of OMR sheet

This, the official said, was intimated to the student. “The NTA has declared the result after thorough scrutiny and assured all aspirants that the result declared by NTA is correct,” the agency said in a statement.

Referring to Rawat’s case, the testing agency said “the news is totally fake, fabricated and one-sided” and a complaint is being filed by the NTA with the cyber security cell at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The agency cautioned that while all genuine grievances will be entertained, manipulated and fabricated cases will be viewed seriously and NTA will be forced to take legal action against such candidates, including cancellation of their candidature or other unscrupulous agents representing such candidates.

The NTA advised the students “in their own interest” not to fall prey to “any unscrupulous person/agent/spokesperson promising them any favorable changes in their OMRs/results”. 

Candidates with fake claims to face heat
While assuring all genuine grievances will be entertained, the National Testing Agency warned that  it will be forced to take legal action against NEET candidates, including cancellation of their candidature, if their cases are found to be fabricated

