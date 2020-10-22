Sensitise students against bursting firecrackers, Delhi govt directs schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has directed all schools in the city to sensitise students against bursting firecrackers during the festival season in view of the deteriorating air quality.

As the schools are closed right now, the authorities have been advised to use WhatsApp groups and other virtual mediums to motivate the students.

READ| Govt urges people to turn off engine at traffic signals

“The festive season is marked by heavy use of firecrackers, which release toxic pollutants like sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide and many others which pollute the air and cause serious ailments like asthma, bronchitis, hypertension and cardiovascular problems.

The air and noise pollution caused by the firecrackers also affect the lives of animals, birds and other living beings on earth,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to the school principals.

“During the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring better ambient air quality is essential since respiratory ailment is one of the major symptoms in corona patients and bursting of firecrackers can deteriorate air quality,” it added.

The department has directed the schools to sensitise the students about the ill-effects of bursting firecrackers and encourage them to celebrate the festivals by lighting candles, electric fancy lights, earthen lamps and keeping the environment neat and clean.

“Students should be motivated to ‘say no to firecrackers’. In addition to this, heads of the schools should direct the teachers to motivate the students to adopt safer and eco-friendly measures to celebrate Diwali and other festivals in a different way, instead of bursting firecrackers.