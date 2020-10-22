STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Worst communal violence in capital since partition': Court on Delhi riots

The court further said the spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a 'premeditated conspiracy'.

Published: 22nd October 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots: Shops of Muslims in Hindu-dominated area vandalized (Credits: Sana Shakil/EPS)

Violent communal clashes were witnessed in Delhi in February 2020 in the backdrop of anti-CAA protests. (File |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The riots in north east Delhi in February this year was the "worst communal riots since partition" in the national capital and that it was a "gaping wound" in the conscience of a nation aspiring to be a "major global power," observed a Delhi Court on Thursday.

The remarks by the court came while dismissing the bail pleas in three cases of former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who allegedly abused his "muscle power" and "political clout" to foment communal violence.

"It is common knowledge that the dreary day of February 24, 2020 saw parts of north-east Delhi gripped by a communal frenzy, reminiscent of carnage during the days of partition."

Soon, the riots spread like wildfire across the smoke-grey skyline of Capital, engulfing new areas and snuffing out more and more innocent lives.

The Delhi riots 2020 are a gaping wound in the conscience of a nation aspiring to be a major global power.

​ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Court directs police to supply FIR to ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid

"Even if there were no direct acts of violence attributable to the applicant, he cannot shy away from his liability under the provisions of the sections invoked against him, particularly on account of the fact that his house/building became the hub/centre point for the rioters and rabble-rousers to unleash the worst communal riots since partition in Delhi," Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said.

The court further said the spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a "premeditated conspiracy".

At this stage, I am reminded of a famous English saying which says that 'when you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire'.

"So, when the applicant (Hussain) is at the receiving end now, he cannot pass on the buck by simply taking a plea that since he did not participate physically in the riots, so he has no role to play in the riots. It is prima facie apparent that the applicant abused his muscle power and political clout to foment communal violence in the area," the judge said.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of man in mosque torching case

One of the cases pertained to the alleged presence of 100 people standing on the terrace of Hussain's house with petrol bombs and throwing them on the persons belonging to another community during the riots in Dayalpur area.

The second case related to looting of a shop in the area due to which the shop's owner incurred a loss of about Rs 20 lakh.

The third case related to looting and torching of a shop due to which the owner incurred a loss of around Rs 17-18 lakh.

The judge said there was enough material on record to presume that Hussain was very well present at the spot of crime and exhorting the rioters of a particular community and as such, he did not use his hands and fists, but rioters as "human weapons", who on his instigation could have killed anybody.

"It is noteworthy that at the time of eruption of communal riots in the area(s) of north-east Delhi, the applicant (Hussain) has been in a powerful position (being sitting Councillor of the area from Aam Aadmi Party) and it is prima facie apparent that he used his muscle power and political clout to act as a kingpin in planning, instigating and fanning the flames of communal conflagration," the court said in its order.

It further said that the allegations against Hussain were grave in nature.

Regarding the contention raised by Hussain's counsel that there was a delay in recording of statements of the witnesses in the cases, the court said it can be said to be delayed when the witnesses were known to the police and yet police do not record their statements; whereas, in a case of rioting, police hardly has any idea as to who were the witnesses.

"Further, people normally do not come forward and it is admitted position on record that on the date of incident nearly 10,000 PCR (police control room) calls were recorded in the area of PS (police station) Dayalpur. Thereafter, on the basis of these calls, police reverted back and traced out some of the witnesses. Therefore, at this stage, it cannot be said that there is delay in recording of statements of witnesses by investigating agency," it added.

It said that the public witnesses in the three matters were residents of the same locality and if released on bail at this stage, the possibility of Hussain threatening or intimidating them cannot be ruled out.

It added that though there was no video footage or CCTV footage, showing Hussain's presence at the spot, there was enough ocular evidence available on record.

The independent public witnesses in the matters have categorically identified him to be present at the scene of crimes on the date of incidents, said the court.

"It is nowhere disputed that the applicant (Hussain) is a public figure and the public witnesses are residents of the same locality, so prima facie this Court has to believe that the aforesaid public witnesses knew the applicant very well" I find the "ocular evidence" of independent witnesses to be categorical, which gives the clear details qua the active role played by him in the incidents in question," it said.

The court further said that the call detail record analysis confirmed his presence at or around the scene of the crimes on the date of the incident.

Senior advocate K K Manan, appearing for Hussain, claimed that he has been falsely implicated in the matter by the police and his political rivals with the sole purpose of harassing him by abuse of the machinery of law.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary said Hussain was the main kingpin/conspirator in the cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots Northeast Delhi Riots Delhi Police Tahir Hussain
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp