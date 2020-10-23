STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation for new block at LNJP Hospital, hails COVID-19 warriors

The Delhi government-run hospital at present has 2,000 beds, all of which have been dedicated for coronavirus patients.

Published: 23rd October 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

The CM hailed the 'corona warriors' of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, who have either lost their lives or continue to serve in the frontline. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

The CM hailed the 'corona warriors' of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, who have either lost their lives or continue to serve in the frontline. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday laid the foundation stone for construction of a towering state-of-the-art 1,500-bed block at LNJP Hospital that will make it one of the largest facilities in the country.

The Delhi government-run hospital at present has 2,000 beds, all of which have been dedicated for coronavirus patients.

The chief minister also hailed the "corona warriors" of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, who have either lost their lives or continue to serve in the frontline.

Kejriwal after laying the foundation stone of the Maternity, Medicine and Advanced Pediatrics Block on the hospital premises in the presence of Health Minister Satyendar Jain, asserted that this will be a "world-class facility for the people of the capital city".

ALSO READ | 'We are tired': Resident doctors of NDMC hospitals protest at Jantar Mantar over salary dues

"With the construction of the new state-of-the-art block with 25 floors, fully air-conditioned with modular OTs and other facilities, the bed strength of LNJP will grow to 3,500, and additional block coming up will have 300 more beds.

So, a total of 3,800 beds, and that will make LNJP Hospital, one of the biggest facilities in the country," he said.

The new 1,500-bed block is to be built at a cost of Rs 450 crore with per bed cost coming out to be Rs 30 lakh, he said.

"This is much less than similar projects done by the Centre or any state government, where the average cost turns out to be Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.5 crore per bed," Kejriwal claimed.

The chief minister also asserted that his government in the last five years has finished various projects in different sectors before time and saved money.

"The LNJP's new block is to be completed in 30 months. But the heath minister (Satyendar Jain) has said that their target is to finish it in two years or 24 months only," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal LNJP COVID 19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp