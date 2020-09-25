STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality predicted to turn 'poor' by September 30: SAFAR

Farm fires have begun in Amritsar, Punjab, and neighbouring border regions and are likely to influence the city's air quality, it said.

Published: 25th September 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

A deserted view of India gate during countrywide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi

Dust from arid regions in the southwest has started affecting Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital's air quality is likely to slip into the "poor" category by Wednesday, SAFAR said.

Dust from arid regions in the southwest has started affecting Delhi.

Farm fires have begun in Amritsar, Punjab, and neighbouring border regions and are likely to influence the city's air quality, it said.

The farm fire count on Friday was around 40, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

"Deterioration in air quality index (AQI) is expected on Saturday. Further deterioration -- from the higher end of the moderate category to poor category -- is expected on September 27 and September 28," it said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 134, which falls in the moderate category.

​ALSO READ | Major improvement in air quality in Delhi's pollution hotspots during lockdown: CPCB

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Pawan Gupta, a senior scientist at Universities Space Research Association, NASA, said the forecast shows high PM2.5 levels across the Indo-Gangetic plains over the next 2-3 days.

"It appears a combination of smoke, dust and weather playing a role," he posted on Twitter.

The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control Authority) had written to Punjab and Haryana, asking them to "urgently" implement measures to reduce stubble burning -- one of the major reasons behind high levels of air pollution in Delhi during winter.

"It has been brought to our notice that early burning of crop residue is taking place in Punjab. We recognise that we have lost time because of COVID-19, but given that the winter season is now approaching, we need to tackle this with urgency and ensure compliance," EPCA head Bhure Lal had told the two agrarian states.

​ALSO READ | Delhi government to explore system to counter stubble burning, CM Arvind Kejriwal issues directions

Chief Secretary of Punjab, Vini Mahajan, in a letter to the EPCA chief on Friday said the administration took serious note of early incidents of crop residue burning, and the deputy commissioners concerned were asked to send a report after field verification.

Sub-divisional magistrates in Amritsar, where maximum fire incidents have occurred, have been directed to collect environmental compensation through challans, she said.

Revenue officials have also been directed to make entries in revenue record of non-conforming farmers.

The administration has been focusing on the hotspot villages, where maximum farm fire incidents took place last year, the senior official said.

The Tarn Taran administration has also issued challan to the defaulting farmer.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, stubble burning contributed significantly to air pollution in Delhi last year with the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaking to 44 per cent in November.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Air Quality SAFAR Stubble Burning
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp