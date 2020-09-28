STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm laws protest: Farmers’ protest reaches Delhi, tractor torched near India Gate

According to the police, around 20 people carried a tractor on a truck to Rajpath-Man Singh Road crossing, unloaded it and set it on fire.

Published: 28th September 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Youth Congress activists set on fire a tractor near India Gate during a protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi Monday Sept 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The flames of farmers’ protest reached the national capital on Monday as Youth Congress activists set a tractor on fire near India Gate. Six people, including the Punjab unit president of the Youth Congress, were arrested by the Delhi Police.  

According to the police, around 20 people carried a tractor on a truck to Rajpath-Man Singh Road crossing, unloaded it and set it on fire. According to police sources, the Punjab Youth Congress activists entered the Lutyens’ zone in the capital along with a Punjab Police gipsy.

Fire officials were informed about the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused and tractor was removed soon, police added.Youth Congress media in-charge Rahul Rao said activists of its Punjab unit demonstrated at India Gate on the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

ALSO READ | Dharmendra Pradhan slams Congress over setting tractor on fire in Delhi's India Gate

“On #BhagatSingh’s birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against govt’s anti farmer bills,” the Youth Congress tweeted.Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said a car used in the act has been taken into police custody.

In this matter an FIR has been registered under public property law and 6 persons have been arrested so far. Police has also seized two vehicles in this matter, they said.

ALSO READ | Congress will pay heavy price for taking anti-farmer stand, says Kiren Rijiju over India Gate incident

“An FIR has been registered case under various sections including non-bailable section of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Tilak Marg police station. Section 188 IPC, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and various other sections of IPC have been invoked too,” the police said.
The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition across the country over the contentious farm legislations passed in Parliament last week.

Farm Bills farmer protests
