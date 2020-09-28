Farm laws protest: Farmers’ protest reaches Delhi, tractor torched near India Gate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The flames of farmers’ protest reached the national capital on Monday as Youth Congress activists set a tractor on fire near India Gate. Six people, including the Punjab unit president of the Youth Congress, were arrested by the Delhi Police.

According to the police, around 20 people carried a tractor on a truck to Rajpath-Man Singh Road crossing, unloaded it and set it on fire. According to police sources, the Punjab Youth Congress activists entered the Lutyens’ zone in the capital along with a Punjab Police gipsy.

Fire officials were informed about the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused and tractor was removed soon, police added.Youth Congress media in-charge Rahul Rao said activists of its Punjab unit demonstrated at India Gate on the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

“On #BhagatSingh’s birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against govt’s anti farmer bills,” the Youth Congress tweeted.Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said a car used in the act has been taken into police custody.

#WATCH: Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi. A tractor was also set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/iA5z6WLGXR — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

In this matter an FIR has been registered under public property law and 6 persons have been arrested so far. Police has also seized two vehicles in this matter, they said.

“An FIR has been registered case under various sections including non-bailable section of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Tilak Marg police station. Section 188 IPC, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and various other sections of IPC have been invoked too,” the police said.

The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition across the country over the contentious farm legislations passed in Parliament last week.