Traffic snarls expected in Delhi due to Congress protest against new Farm Laws

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee will stage the mega foot march from Rajghat to the L-G house at Civil Lines to protest against the new farm laws.

Published: 28th September 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans as they ride tractors towards New Delhi to protests against newly passed Farm Laws.

Farmers shout slogans as they ride tractors towards New Delhi to protests against newly passed Farm Laws. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic movement is likely to be affected heavily in Central Delhi, especially around ITO and Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, on Monday during peak office hours because of a protest planned by Delhi Congress. 

The Delhi Police has reportedly prepared a plan to control traffic and decongest the affected areas during the protest. The demonstration, which will be led by DPCC president Anil Chaudhary, will also feature former Congress MLAs from all 70 constituencies and other eminent leaders. 

​They have claimed that about 3,000 farmers from NCR will join the protest that will start at 11 am from Rajghat to the Raj Niwas—the LG’s office-cum residence.

The protestors also plan to submit a memorandum to the L-G Anil Bailjal. This programme is part of a nationwide protest launched by the Congress party against the contentious laws. 

“Input has been received that Congress is planning to protest against recent agriculture Bills passed by the Parliament. The gathering at this programme will be approximately 500 to 600. However, the event’s organiser is claiming a strength of around 3,000 to 4,000 persons,” said a senior police official.

“Thus, the presence of local police including women police, traffic police and PCR vans are necessary at the route of foot march for smooth movement of traffic as well as to prevent any untoward incident,” said the official in an internal advisory. 

The organisers are also expected to use tractors for the protest, which may cause further traffic snarls at Inner Ring road, necessitating proper police arrangements. It is also to be noted that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had recently passed an order banning all kinds of political, religious and large congregations till September 30 in the national capital.

