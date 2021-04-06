STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt is alert, keeping close watch on COVID situation, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Published: 06th April 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday said the AAP government is alert on the pandemic situation here and keeping a "close watch" on it.

Interacting with reporters, he also said over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi till date.

Jain's remarks on the pandemic situation came hours after the Delhi government imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The city had recorded 3,548 fresh cases on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

The order for night curfew will continue till April 30.

"The positivity rate yesterday was 5.54 per cent, and around 65,000 tests were conducted. Orders were issued to escalate the number of beds in both private and Delhi government hospitals. Almost 5,000 beds are being added for COVID positive cases," he told reporters.

ALSO READ: Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30

So far this year, there has been only one day when the positivity rate had been more than 5 per cent, he said.

"The trend needs to be monitored, and we are keeping a close watch on it. Currently, the positivity rate has crossed the 5 per cent-mark for the entire country. However, in Delhi, we are completely alert and are being cautious," Jain said.

He said the trend is being monitored, and the Delhi government is "fully aware".

On vaccination front, he said, a record 87,673 people were vaccinated on Monday.

Also, 73 per cent people have received vaccine at Delhi government hospitals, he added.

Over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, out of which around 27 per cent got shots in private facilities and 73 per cent people received jabs at government hospitals.

People are "preferring government facilities" for vaccination over private hospitals, and the majority are going to government hospitals unlike before, Jain said.

On round-the-clock vaccination facility, he said 33 hospitals under the Delhi government will have that facility, and added that the city government was hopeful that the central government will take cognisance of the chief minister's proposal to roll out the vaccine to all.

Delhi has sufficient doses of vaccines, Jain said.

"The important point is that only registered people can go to vaccination centres from 9 AM to 3 PM. Post 3 PM, people can avail the walk-in facility. Delhi has sufficient doses of vaccines as of now," he said.

People going for vaccination fall in the category of people who have been exempted from the curfew restrictions, as per a government order.

