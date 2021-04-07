STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi residents opting for walk-in COVID vaccination during night curfew will need e-pass

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Published: 07th April 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

covidshield

Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries choosing to go for walk-in vaccination facility will have to acquire an e-pass to travel during the night curfew hours in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The city had recorded 5,100 fresh cases on Tuesday, while 17 more people succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 11,113, according to the Delhi health department.

ALSO READ | Centre to allow COVID vaccination at workplaces with about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain justified the imposition of night curfew, saying people were organising parties and social gatherings in the city at a time when COVID-19 cases have surged and stressed that it was "not a harsh step" as there were various categories of exemption.

According to officials, people going for vaccination are exempted too while those who have registered themselves can show the message received via CoWIN app and move to a vaccination centre.

Those going for on-site registration during curfew hours will have to acquire an e-pass first, they said.

"As per DDMA guidelines, anyone going out for vaccination during night curfew will be allowed provided they have an e-pass with them," a senior police officer said.

The officer, however, said the number of people usually stepping out during night hours is fewer.

Meanwhile, interacting with reporters, Jain had feared that if the positivity rate escalated and safety norms were not followed by people, the new cases could breach the last single-day spike record registered in November last year.

ALSO READ | Night curfew imposed in Delhi as people were organising parties, gatherings: Satyendar Jain

However, he added that it will be too early to speculate on that as of now, and government efforts are to contain the incidences as effectively as possible.

On e-passes procurement issues faced by people, the minister told reporters, it is a "teething problem" and should be sorted out soon.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Jain on Tuesday had said the city government was alert on the pandemic situation and keeping a "close watch" on it.

Over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi, he had said.

He reiterated his demand that vaccination should be made open to all adults, except those who are not medically compliant with the norms for inoculation against COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi COVID cases Delhi COVID vaccination
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp