20 doctors, six medical students of AIIMS-Delhi test COVID-19 positive

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has also hit Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as 37 doctors at the private facility have tested positive for the virus.

Published: 09th April 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:51 AM

A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Thursday June 4 2020.

A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after healthcare workers from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, reports of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences falling to the virus have come to the fore on Friday. As per official sources, twenty doctors and around six MBBS students of AIIMS have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last ten days. 

ALSO READ | All schools in Delhi to be closed till further orders due to rise in Covid cases: CM Arvind Kejriwal

“Of these 26, only two had taken a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 20 doctors testing positive at AIIMS include two faculty members while the rest are resident doctors. Majority of them have mild Covid-19. The contacts of most of them have been traced and the process is still on for some,” a source said. There are more than 3,000 doctors including resident doctors and faculty members working at AIIMS. Last year, as per an RTI filed by the correspondent, more than 2,000 healthcare workers including faculty, resident doctors, nursing staffs, hospital attendants and lab associates had contracted the virus.

As per another source from the premier medical facility, the figure of infected HCWs is more. Not just doctors but paramedical staff too are infected taking the count more than 50 in the past one week.
An official from Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH) the cancer institute of AIIMS said that in the last two days 9 HCWs have been positive. Another source from burns and plastic surgery said eight from the department were infected last week, adding that two had to be admitted to the ICU of AIIMS Trauma.

Owing to the situation, the OPD services at cancer department of AIIMS will be provided to patients with online appointment and walk-ins have been curtailed upto a maximum 50 percent of daily capacity. Only those with prior appointment and treatment in day-care will continue to be offered services.

Also, the radiology and laboratory oncology services will be provided to patients as per availability of residents and faculty. Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the head of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr D S Rana, chairman of the board of management of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and enquired about the health of the infected doctors. MLA Raghav Chaddha was also present at the meeting

