All schools in Delhi to be closed till further orders due to rise in Covid cases: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that all private and government schools in the national capital will be closed for all classes till further orders are passed.

The announcement made by Kejriwal comes at a time when Delhi is battling with the fourth-wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to rising COVID19 cases, all schools (including government, private) in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders." the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

This move also come days after night curfew was imposed in the national capital till April 31 from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.

Though many schools were conducting classes online, few private and government schools had started offline learning in a phased manner for classes IX to XII. Students who had practicals and doubts were allowed to visit the school.

Many experts also say that more young people, especially those who go out for work, are seemingly getting infected by COVID-19 amid its current wave in Delhi.

As per data given by the health department, Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city health department.

