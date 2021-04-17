CM Kejriwal reports shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir supplies in Delhi amid 'serious and worrisome' situation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As COVID-19 cases in Delhi saw an alarming spike of 24,000 within a single-day span a jump of 4,500 from the previous day Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the situation “very serious and worrisome” and said the city was facing shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir. The CM, however, added that he had spoken to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to ensure adequate supply of oxygen and reserve more beds in central government hospitals, including in ICUs, for Covid patients.

“Supplies of oxygen and Remdesivir are running short. Because cases are increasing rapidly, we are facing shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab (another drug) though a few days ago our assessment was that there is enough stock. Today, I had a meeting with senior officials and the scarcity of these three articles was noticed,” said Kejriwal.

Stating that the central government has always helped Delhi in its fight against the pandemic, the CM said he is hopeful that this time too, the Centre would come to its aid.

“I spoke with Harsh Vardhanji and requested for more beds in the central governmentrun hospitals and adequate supply of oxygen, Remdesivir, and Tocilizumab. The Central government has 10,000 beds and I have requested that 50% should be reserved for Covid patients. Private hospitals are facing more shortage of oxygen,” said Kerjiwal.

He said the health infrastructure has its limitations and that beds, including those in ICUs, are running out fast.

However, the government is making efforts to arrange more beds, particularly with oxygen facilities. He said the government is making arrangements for 1,300 beds in Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village at Akshardham.

At Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus, initially 2,500 beds will be available and 2,500 more will be added subsequently, he added.

He said the current wave is three times deadlier than the previous one and no one knows what its peak will be. “We need to step up our efforts… and prepare for any kind of situation.” Praising people for following the weekend curfew, he indicated stricter measures would be introduced, if required.

24,000 Estimated cases reported in Delhi on Saturday, up from 19,486

Go & die, staff says

An audio clip of an employee of UP’s Integrated Covid Command Centre, purportedly telling a patient to go and die has gone viral. The patient, Santosh Singh, said he has complained to the CM