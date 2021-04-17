STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hydrate, don’t hesitate

As the days get hotter, consciously up your liquid intake and opt for fruits and vegetables with a higher water content

Published: 17th April 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Drink plenty of water and other fluids, so that body is not dehydrated.

Drink plenty of water and other fluids, so that body is not dehydrated. (Photo | www.pexels.com)

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

It’s a tough job to maintain your health during the hot, lengthy and torpid summers. We are so worked up that we often forget to look after our health especially in the scorching heat, which drains us out completely and starts reducing our energy levels.

Summer brings in with it a plethora of problems; be it skin issues, digestion and other things. It would be wise to increase the intake of our water levels so that we stay hydrated and our system works smoothly. Also, consciously opt for fruits and vegetables with a high water content to improve digestion like cucumber, watermelon, and muskmelon. 

Here are a few easy tips to tackle health issues which are common in summer:

  •  Our skin often becomes sensitive to heat and reacts in the form of boils, pimples, acne and so forth. To avoid all these things, have a bath with room temperature or cold water, instead of hot water. Wash your face often with normal tap water without soap. An oat meal bath can be used to keep one’s skin health in check, and drink more than three litres of water to hydrate cells.
  •  To avoid a heat stroke, always keep yourself hydrated, so that your body has an appropriate amount of water to balance the heat and cool your system. If possible, avoid going out in the scorching heat. If going out is unavoidable, then carry  lemon water, unsweetened kokam juice, infused water etc., and cover your head to avoid direct contact with sun rays. 
  •  You’ll be clueless about feeling dehydrated unless you start feeling giddy, your mouth and skin becomes dry, and there can be even light headedness. These are all symptoms of dehydration. Lots of water is lost in perspiration and if you are doing exhausting exercises then you tend to lose more water from body. So, try having lemon and rock salt water with half a teaspoon of jaggery during your workouts  to refill the lost electrolytes add in sabja/tukmaria seeds for that extra cooling effect. 
  •  When the temperature outside rises, our body’s temperature reduces internally to maintain a balance and keep our system cool. In this process even the digestion slows down, which means that food that is been ingested is going to digest very slowly which may lead to gas and acid production. So to ease the digestion process and to avoid bloating, gas and acid formation, avoid foods which are heavy on our digestive system. Avoid large quantities of chicken, mutton, other non-veg items, fried, processed or junk food items, too much spices and sauces. Instead, go for other options which are easy to digest like lots of veggies and fruits, organic A2 buttermilk and split and soaked dals with grains.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lifestyle Drinking water
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp