STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is still no evidence that Remdesivir is beneficial for hospitalised coronavirus patients.

Published: 17th April 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank

A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Of late, social media platforms have been flooded with requests for plasma donation and Remdesivir, from the near ones of those who tested positive. Experts believe this is not necessary.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is still no evidence that Remdesivir is beneficial for hospitalised coronavirus patients.

WHO’s guideline committee recommended against the use of the drug on patients hospitalised with Covid-19, regardless of how sick they are.

It has no important effect on mortality and does not reduce the need for mechanical ventilation.

The same with plasma therapy, which was last year found not beneficial for saving lives. So why are the hospitals recommending plasma therapy or Remdesivir for Covid-19 patients?

“These are no magic bullets,” said Dr Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the department of medicine, AIIMS Delhi.

“There is a frenzy created around Remdesivir. It’s been seen in various trials that it doesn’t have mortality benefits and is not needed by everyone. It’s only for selected patients, with early oxygen requirements. It may have a role in such circumstances, but there’s a question mark over that as well. There’s no need to rush for Remdesivir. The same goes for plasma therapy. It’s not for everybody. This message should be loud and clear.”

Dr SP Byotra, chairman of the department of medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, clarifies that they hardly use or recommend this medicine even for patients in a critical condition.  

“The demand suddenly increased, when cases surged in the last few weeks. There wasn’t much stock and how can families arrange it in a short span? In some emergency cases, it may be recommended. Same for plasma therapy. Because there’s no medicine for treating the virus, there’s no concrete treatment process.” 

“Under such circumstances, plasma can be used.”

Another premier hospital noted that neither do they have Remdesivir in stock, nor do they ask families of patients to get it.

“Plasma therapy is outdated, proven not to be efficient. So why bother families to get them? We are so far not engaging in any of these two,” added an official, requesting anonymity.

Dr Sandeep Nayar, senior director and HOD, Centre for Chest and Respiratory Disease at BLK Super Speciality Hospital, said Remdesivir is mostly given to admitted patients in moderate and severe cases.

“As a policy, we don’t admit mild cases, hence most of the patients are eligible to receive it. Convalescent plasma is also administered in carefully selected patients. Those with moderate disease, especially within seven to 10 days of onset of symptoms, are most likely to benefit,” he mentioned.

Dr KK Talwar, chairman, PSRI Heart Institute, noted that while plasma therapy has some questionable benefits, Remdesivir has not shown any in reducing mortality in solidarity and recovery trials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
remdesivir COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp