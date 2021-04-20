STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 240 deaths in 24 hours, Delhi focus on increasing beds

Delhi recorded 23,686 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, down from Sunday’s figure of 25,462 cases.

Published: 20th April 2021 07:44 AM

covid victims

Family members mourns the death of a Covid-19 victim outside a mortuary. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital registered 240 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours—the highest single day fatality count so far, according to the daily health bulletin by the state government. Delhi recorded 23,686 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, down from Sunday’s figure of 25,462 cases. The positivity rate also went down from 29.74% on Sunday to 26.12%.

Meanwhile, racing against time to ramp up beds for fast-rising number of Covid-19 patients, the Delhi government started its makeshift facility with over 400 beds at the Commonwealth Games Village. “Delhi Govt’s makeshift Covid Hospital at Commonwelth Village, Near Akshardham, is now operational with 436 beds. This facility is open to all and free of cost. It’s a joint initiative of Delhi Government and Doctors for You,” tweeted Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, who is also the “nodal minister” for Covid management.

ALSO READ | Panel to ensure rational use of oxygen in Delhi

Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and Acharya Shree Bhikshu hospital on Monday. 500 more Covid-19 beds will be added at DDU hospital and 250 at ASB hospital soon, he said.“We are in a battle against the Covid pandemic. This is the time to save humanity from this crisis. We have to fight this battle together and we have to ensure that all our resources are utilised to their best potential,” Sisodia said.

