Four arrested in Delhi for black marketing of Remdesivir, two rackets busted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday busted two interstate rackets involved in the black marketing of life-saving drug Remdesivir.

The police also arrested four people and recovered 81 vials of Remdesivir injections. According to police, two teams led by Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary and Inspector Gurmeet Singh busted these two such gangs, respectively.

As per police, the gangs operating in major cities sold the Remdesivir injection at exorbitant prices of Rs 25,000-40,000.

The police, after getting information, laid a trap on Wednesday near Parmanand Chowk in north Delhi’s GTB Nagar area.

“Around 1.15 pm, one Talwinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, was apprehended and three vials of Remdesivir injections were recovered from his possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was selling the injection at a higher price as its demand was shooting and there was a scarcity of the injection, the DCP said.

Police said that the accused supplied the injection across the country through a courier company based in Chandni Chowk.

A raid was conducted at Chandni Chowk where the supplier Jitendra Kumar was arrested. He charged `2,000 as commission for the supply of one vial, said the police.

On the basis of interrogation, teams have been sent to Amritsar and other places in Punjab to nab the co-accused, police said.

The other two accused were arrested near Batra Hospital, MB Road in southeast Delhi while they were trying to sell the injections at exorbitant prices.

Ten vials of Remdesivir were recovered from the accused, the DCP said. Officials added that both gangs have the same network of persons who supply the injections on demand.