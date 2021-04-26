STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free oxygen concentrators and wood for Delhi crematorium

Khalsa Aid’s new initiatives are helping Covid patients and local authorities.

Within two days of launching the WhatsApp helpline number 9115609005 they received over 3,000 requests from individuals.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Known for their humanitarian work across the world, Khalsa Aid has stepped in to curb the oxygen shortage by providing free oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation in the national capital. Within two days of launching the WhatsApp helpline number 9115609005 they received over 3,000 requests from individuals.

“We are getting requests from all across Delhi. But we have a limited stock and the requirement in Delhi is way too much. We will be done with delivering the first lot of 65 machines by Sunday evening. And on Tuesday, we will receive another stock of 40,” adds Amarpreet Singh, Asia Pacific, Director, Khalsa Aid, India.  A team of 25 a backend team in Punjab and another in South Delhi is working on this initiative. 

Those in need of these machines must fill out the patient’s details on the Google form, and upload the Covid report, doctor’s prescription and pictures of their oximeter readings. “After that, our experts will shortlist the needy according to their age, and oxygen level. We have observed that young patients’ oxygen levels are going down quickly,” says Singh.  

Snapshots of Khalsa Aid volunteers at work

Another team is working to procure oxygen concentrators from North India. Singh says, “At some places they get 10, sometimes they get two. We are also in talks with Korea and UAE to book some consignments of these machines, and should be able to crack a deal in a week or so.”  Singh informs that operating the machines is not a hassle. “There is no problem of refilling. One just has to put in water, and it will start making oxygen. Moreover, it can be used by different family members at the same time. That’s why we procured these machines at a cost of Rs 50,000-60,000 each,” adds Singh.

But the machines do not have the bandwidth for critical patients. “Those patients have to be moved to hospitals. These concentrators are only successfu; with patients whose oxygen levels reach 70, but not below,” Each patient can keep one concentrator in their possession for seven days. “If the patient requires it further, they will have to fill out the forms again,” says Singh.

Other grievances
On Sunday morning, Khalsa Aid got a request for supply of wood from a crematorium near Ghaziabad. “We delivered two trucks of wood to them. There are a lot of bodies in the waiting, and the crematorium requested if we can provide the wood daily. We are looking into that,” adds Singh. 

The organisation is also getting frantic calls from migrants who had come to Delhi for work, but now have no relatives or friends to help them. “The requirement is so high, at times, we feel so helpless that we are not able to help. It has become difficult for people,” laments Singh.

In a nutshell
Within two days of launching the WhatsApp helpline number — 9115609005 — Khalsa Aid received over 3,000 requests for oxygen concentrators. A team of 25  is working on this initiative. Those in need of these machines must fill out the patient’s details on the Google form, and upload the Covid report, doctor’s prescription and pictures of their oximeter readings.

