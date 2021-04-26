STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more held in Delhi for illegal sale of Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three people for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections, which is in high demand to treat critically ill Covid patients.

Published: 26th April 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Picture | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three people for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections, which is in high demand to treat critically ill Covid patients. With this, the total number of people arrested in Delhi in connection with the illegal sale of this life-saving drug has become seven. The arrested persons have been identified as Alok Tyagi, a resident of Hapur, Abhishek, of Gaziabad and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.

The trio was arrested during a raid by a special team of Crime Branch personnel to bust the rackets involved in black-marketing and hoarding of Remdesivir injections and oxygen cylinders, in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nahar area. 

The accused persons allegedly bought the drug by showing prescriptions of their relatives and then sold it at an exorbitant price of Rs 40,000 per injection. The trio was travelling in a car when they were apprehended by the police who in turn seized three Remdesivir vials, Rs 1,20,000 cash, 100 oxymeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders from them. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is on, said the police. Earlier this week, the Crime Branch personnel busted two rackets and arrested four persons for the same.

