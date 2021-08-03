STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No death due to oxygen shortage at Jaipur Golden Hospital, police tells Delhi court; management differs

As many as 21 in-patients died at the hospital on the intervening night of April 23-24 allegedly due to lack of oxygen as it awaited for the supply to be replenished.

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Relative of a patient at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital, where 21 Covid-19 patients died on the intervening night of April 23 and 24. (File Photo | PTI)

Relative of a patient at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital, where 21 Covid-19 patients died on the intervening night of April 23 and 24. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police told a court here on Tuesday that the death of 21 COVID-19 patients in Jaipur Golden Hospital in April was not caused due to oxygen shortage, a claim which contradicts the hospital's stand.

In the same status filed by the police before the court, the hospital has stated that there was a link between inadequate oxygen supply and deaths of the patients as no oxygen was supplied to them for 30 hours despite several alerts.

As many as 21 in-patients died at the hospital on the intervening night of April 23-24 allegedly due to lack of oxygen as it awaited for the supply to be replenished.

"On scrutiny of death summaries of all deceased persons, it revealed that no death of any patient caused due to shortage of oxygen," the police stated in the status report on a plea seeking FIR against the hospital for deaths.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal told Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal that as the allegations are against doctors and medical staff, the opinion regarding any medical negligence has been sought from Delhi Medical Council.

However, the hospital said: "INOX supplied oxygen 3.8 MT on 22 April at 5:30 pm. There was no refill by INOX at the scheduled time of 5:30 pm on 23 April. This resulted in a crisis situation".

The hospital management also explained how the average mortality per day before and after the incident was only two and three, respectively, which increased to 21 within a span of 7-8 hours.

"Resultantly, when this situation ensued, there appeared to be a linkage between the unusually high number of deaths and the common factor i.e. deficient oxygen supply," it added.

The hospital added that they made frantic calls during the afternoon but by night, the oxygen levels dipped and the liquid oxygen almost got exhausted, following which they had to maintain the supply through oxygen cylinders.

ALSO WATCH:

"This has never ever happened in the history of their hospital that the whole regular supply had to be switched to reserves in the form of cylinders. This situation was unprecedented and amounted to an acute emergency occasioned by a shortage of oxygen," the hospital said during the inquiry.

After initial scrutiny of the patients' death, prima facie at that moment, it appeared that in four cases there was a drop of oxygen pressure around 9:45 PM on April 23, which is an unusual occurrence in such numbers, the hospital said.

Family members of the deceased approached the court claiming that the hospital management should be punished, but police, with mala fide intention, have neither arrested nor set up an inquiry against them.

In the plea filed through advocates Sahil Ahuja and Siddhant Sethi, the complainants have stated that the hospital management should have stopped admitting the patients or start discharging them if they were low on oxygen supply.

The Delhi government's expert committee had earlier said that shortage of oxygen as the cause of death could not be ascertained".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Pandemic Jaipur Golden Hospital
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp