STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Minor girl rape: Police clear one carriageway of road near Delhi Cantt amid protests

The girl's parents along with hundreds of locals have been staging a sit-in at the Old Nangal village in southwest Delhi, demanding capital punishment for the culprits.

Published: 05th August 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Youth Congress activists during a candle march after a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered, in New Delhi

Indian Youth Congress activists during a candle march after a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The police have cleared one carriageway of the road where people are protesting the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Old Nangal village after the Indian Army establishment at Delhi Cantt here served a notice asking the force to vacate the area citing security concerns, officials said on Thursday.

The Army had served a notice to the people and marked a copy of the letter to the Delhi Police asking it to remove the protesters from the close vicinity of military units/establishments to avoid any security hazard.

The girl had died under suspicious circumstances, with her parents alleging that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest.

ALSO READ | Delhi's Nangal minor rape case transferred to crime branch

The girl's parents along with hundreds of locals have been staging a sit-in at the Old Nangal village in southwest Delhi, demanding capital punishment for the culprits.

A senior police officer said the carriageway was cleared on late Wednesday evening and efforts are being made to clear the other portion of the road as well.

In its communication to the police, the army said the protest might lead to any untoward incident or unwanted security hazard keeping in mind the forthcoming Independence Day.

"You are requested to take necessary measures to clear the road and protesters may be removed immediately to avoid any untoward security incident which might hamper the smooth functioning of the defence units/establishment," it said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday also met the family of the girl.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Minor Rape Delhi Police Delhi Cantt
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp