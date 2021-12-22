STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Genome sequencing of samples of all Covid cases starts in Delhi to check for Omicron

The national capital is recording around 100-125 cases a day, while it has the capacity of genome sequencing of 400-500 samples daily.

A worker prepares a bed for COVID patients in Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELH: Genome sequencing of samples of all COVID-19-infected people in Delhi began Wednesday to ascertain if the new Omicron variant has spread in the community, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"The Delhi government-run labs at the Lok Nayak Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can sequence 100 samples each day. Two Centre-run labs in Delhi can sequence 200-300 samples a day. So, 400-500 samples can be analysed in a day," Jain said.

"Around 100 to 125 new cases are emerging every day.....Samples of all COVID-19 patients will be sequenced from Wednesday. Through this, we will be able to ascertain the number of cases from the society. Till now, the maximum number of (Omicron) cases have come from foreign countries (sic)," he told reporters.

Jain had said Tuesday that three Omicron patients in Delhi had no travel history.

The total number of Omicron cases in the national capital mounted to 54, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that samples of all Covid-positive patients would be sent for genome sequencing.

Minister Jain said the government will take steps to prevent crowding during Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations.

