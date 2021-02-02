STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' stir: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visits Ghazipur border

Security has been tightened at the Ghazipur as well as other borders including Singhu and Tikri and police said that Srivastava also briefed the police personnel and appreciated their hard work.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visits Ghazipur border and took a stock of the arrangement

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visits Ghazipur border and took a stock of the arrangement. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Monday visited Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and took stock of the security arrangements. Delhi Police said that Srivastava also briefed the police personnel and appreciated their hard work. Security has been tightened at the Ghazipur as well as other borders including Singhu and Tikri.

Nails have been fixed on the ground near barricades near Ghazipur. The protest at the Ghazipur border entered its 66th day on Monday. Security has been stepped up as farmers continue to make their way to the protest site for the past two to three days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said today that total 44 FIRs have been registered and 128 people arrested so far in connection with January 26 'tractor rally' violence in the national capital. Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a person Akash Preet Singh in connection with the Republic Day violence. The police said that he is accused of attacking CISF personnel with a sword.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

