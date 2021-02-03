Delhi to get COVID-19 vaccines on six days now instead of four

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus vaccine jabs will to be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of the earlier four days, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 9,357 people were administered a vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Tuesday.

Seventeen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day and around 51 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries were inoculated, they said.

Four cases of AEFI each were reported from South Delhi and West Delhi districts.

Vaccines were administered at 183 centres, up from 106 on Monday. Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held four days a week, barring Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Now, it will be conducted six times a week, an official said. Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the shots first.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said frontline workers would start getting Covid-19 vaccine jabs this week.

Delhi reported 114 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, the lowest in around 10 months.

The death toll stood at 10,858, while the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,331.