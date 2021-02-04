STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Students, youth activists gather at Delhi's Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

The activists of AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF, NSUI, CYSS, AIPWA and AICCTU, carrying posters, banners and placards, gathered at Mandi House for the 'citizens' march for farmers' till Jantar Mantar.

Published: 04th February 2021 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Woman folds her hands in front of security at a protest showing solidarity with farmers protesting against farm laws in New Delhi

Woman folds her hands in front of security at a protest showing solidarity with farmers protesting against farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centre's new farm laws.

The activists of AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF, NSUI, CYSS, AIPWA and AICCTU, carrying posters, banners and placards, gathered at Mandi House for the "citizens' march for farmers" till Jantar Mantar.

According to police, a call was made by some student organisations, including AISA and SFI, to carry out the march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar at around 12 noon in support of the farmers movement and for release of those arrested in connection with the agitation.

They said that some trade unions and Congress Mahila Morcha also claimed to have joined the march. Police said that their request for permission to carry out the march was rejected as per Supreme Court directions and prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144.

Adequate arrangements were made to avert any untoward situation. They said that around 150 people assembled at Mandi House and indulged in sloganeering, singing and delivering speeches. The protestors later dispersed on their own, police said, adding that no force was used and no one was detained in connection with the incident.

ALSO READ| Delhi government to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

Roads near Mandi House were closed and traffic movement was affected. However, the traffic in the evening became normal.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protests Farmers stir Delhi Protest Delhi Police Farm Laws AISA NSUI AISF SFI
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp