Farmers' chakka jam: Entry, exit of several Delhi metro stations closed for security reasons

The Metro stations which have been closed until further notice are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath,  Central Secretariat, Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate. 

Published: 06th February 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Station

DMRC shared the details from their official Twitter account. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

As farmers are set to begin nationwide 'chakka jam' on all state and national highways, the Delhi Police has increased security in and around the capital despite farmers' union announcing that protests won't be held in states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 

Precautionary measures have been taken by the Delhi Metro (DMRC) to minimise the risk of any protest in the national capital. The Delhi Metro has closed entry and exit points of few prominent stations.

ALSO READ | R-Day violence memories keep police on alert despite 'no chakka jam in Delhi' call

The Metro stations which have been closed until further notice are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath,  Central Secretariat, Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate. DMRC shared the details from their official Twitter account.

The farmers' unions have called for 'chakka jam' on all state and national highways from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm.

The Delhi Police are on high alert and have deployed heavy security arrangements at the three borders to stop any untoward incident. 

According to a report in The New Indian Express, as many as 60 companies with around 6,000 personnel from central paramilitary forces, including RAF, CRPF and others, have been deployed at the borders, said the officials.

(More details awaited. Inputs from ENS, ANI)

