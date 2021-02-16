AAP calls activist Disha Ravi's arrest 'extrajudicial abduction', demands release

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Monday demanded the immediate release of 21-year-old environment crusader Disha Ravi, calling the arrest an “extrajudicial abduction”.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the party condemns Ravi’s arrest.

“The BJP government has imposed a state of emergency in the country. The youth have been speaking strongly, but the BJP does not like the youth, that’s why the 21-year-old youth activist has been arrested,” he said.

“The BJP government is allergic to the youth of the country. The arrest of Ravi shows this. Her arrest was an extrajudicial abduction,” he said.

“The BJP has put the country under an undeclared emergency. We demand that Ravi must be immediately released,” Chadha said.

He further called upon the youth of the country to unite and raise their voice against the injustices happening in the nation. CM Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the arrest, saying that supporting farmers is not a crime.

“Arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime” he tweeted.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said: “You have set a new precedent by brazenly supporting all who instigate violence. The Indian government is working for the betterment of farmers,” Tiwari wrote on Twitter.

