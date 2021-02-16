STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP calls activist Disha Ravi's arrest 'extrajudicial abduction', demands release

'Arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy and supporting our farmers is not a crime,' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Published: 16th February 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Feb 14. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Monday demanded the immediate release of 21-year-old environment crusader Disha Ravi, calling the arrest an “extrajudicial abduction”.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the party condemns Ravi’s arrest. 

“The BJP government has imposed a state of emergency in the country. The youth have been speaking strongly, but the BJP does not like the youth, that’s why the 21-year-old youth activist has been arrested,” he said.

“The BJP government is allergic to the youth of the country. The arrest of Ravi shows this. Her arrest was an extrajudicial abduction,” he said.

​ALSO READ | Toolkit row: Disha Ravi asked Greta Thunberg to delete tweet, alleges police

“The BJP has put the country under an undeclared emergency. We demand that Ravi must be immediately released,” Chadha said.

He further called upon the youth of the country to unite and raise their voice against the injustices happening in the nation. CM Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the arrest, saying that supporting farmers is not a crime.

“Arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime” he tweeted.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said: “You have set a new precedent by brazenly supporting all who instigate violence. The Indian government is working for the betterment of farmers,” Tiwari wrote on Twitter. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi Police Disha Ravi Raghav Chadha Toolkit
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp