Toolkit row: Disha Ravi asked Greta Thunberg to delete tweet, alleges police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Greta Thunberg shared the “toolkit” on Twitter, climate activist Disha Ravi asked the Swedish environmental activist to delete her post fearing action under the stringent law UAPA as her name was mentioned in the document, police alleged on Monday.

Police claimed that Thunberg allegedly deleted the tweet following Disha’s request and later, shared an edited version of the document. They also claimed that the edits were made by 21-year-old Disha.

Police sources said Disha wrote to Thunberg on WhatsApp, saying, “Okay can you not tweet the toolkit at all. Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us.”

​ALSO READ | Disha sent toolkit to Greta, link to ISI K2 spearhead found: Delhi police

Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the “toolkit” to lend her support to the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.

While responding to queries relating to toolkit document during a press conference at the Delhi Police headquarters, DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said that it is not a static document.

“It’s a dynamic document which has a large number of hyperlinks, which are links to various Google drives, Google docs and websites. One of the important website present here is askindiawhy.com. This website has lot of Pro-Khalistani content. So this document in itself has an action plan,” Roy said.

​ALSO READ | Disha, Shantanu, Nikita created, edited 'toolkit' and sent to Greta, says Delhi Police

The DCP said in first instance, the document was not to be shared in the public and was private, but it was accidentally shared “So this was a document to be shared to a limited number of people, who would then influence public opinion. Having global icons to follow this, this toolkit was made to propagate pro-Khalistan propaganda” he said.

Kejriwal to address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ in Meerut

CM Arvind Kejriwal will address a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ at Meerut on February 28 in support of farmers protesting the Centre’s new agri laws, the party said.

​The AAP has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting the new farms laws. Kejriwal has visited Delhi’s Singhu border, twice and expressed his support to the farmers.

ALSO WATCH: