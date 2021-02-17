STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Toolkit row: Women panel seek explanation over Disha Ravi's arrest, send notice to Delhi cops

​Talking to reporters at an event here, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said it is wrong when people say that there were lapses in the arrest of the 22-year-old activist.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Students shout slogans against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, outside Delhi Police headquarters.

Students shout slogans against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, outside Delhi Police headquarters. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday said the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with law which “doesn’t differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old”.

​Talking to reporters at an event here, Shrivastava said it is wrong when people say that there were lapses in the arrest of the 22-year-old activist.

“Disha Ravi’s arrest has been made in accordance with law which doesn’t differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old,” the police chief said.

​ALSO READ | Undeclared emergency: Farmers’ unions on Disha Ravi's arrest

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on  Tuesday issued notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police over the arrest of Disha Ravi.

Taking suo motu  cognisance of the matter, DCW in the notice letter sent to Delhi Police sought reasons as to why a transit remand was sought from a local court before  arresting Disha Ravi.

It further asked the Cyber Cell to provide a copy of the First Information Report  registered in the matter and reasons for allegedly not producing Ravi before the local court for transit remand and why a lawyer of her choice was not produced before the court in Delhi. Considering the gravity of the matter, the woman panel requested Delhi Police to reply to Commission by February 19.  

“It is extremely sad and unfortunate if Disha has been arrested because of her support for the protesting farmers,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. 

ALSO READ | Shocked, but not intimidated, says Fridays For Future on Disha Ravi's arrest

However, the Delhi Police said transit remand is a requirement of police, not of Law.  A senior ranking police said, “The transit remand is not required. Why should Delhi Police require a transit remand? As per law, in any arrest, you have to produce the accused before the concerned magistrate where the case is registered, in 24 hours. Now, the case is registered in Delhi. Let’s say, we arrest someone from anywhere and we produce the accused in front of a magistrate in 24 hours, there is no irregularity.”

The official added, “Transit remand is our (police) requirement. It is not a requirement of law.” 

what the police say...

Delhi Police claim that Disha Ravi had sent the toolkit to Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also “coaxed her to act on it”. Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the toolkit, according to the police

what student protesters say...

Toolkits have been a common tool of agitation and the malicious ploy to term it an ‘international conspiracy’ is BJP’s way of defaming the mass farmer protest, said the student members of AISA who staged a protest outside police HQ on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toolkit Row Disha Ravi Farmers Protests Delhi Police
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp