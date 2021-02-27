STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Teenage boy gets stabbed for confronting his sister's stalkers in Delhi

In her statement, the victim's sister said that on Friday, while she was with her brother, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks on her.

Published: 27th February 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A teenager was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing a group of men who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday.

Police said they have arrested three accused -- Kishan (20), Jishan (18) and Ritik (18) -- all residents of Govindpuri area, and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident.

The incident took place near the girl's school on Friday, when she was returning home along with her 17-year-old brother after attending classes, they said.

The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

In her statement, the victim's sister said while she was with her brother on Friday, the accused followed her and passed indecent remarks on her, police said.

When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

The victim is still unfit to record his statement, he said.

The victim's sister, who is in class 12, told reporters that she was returning home from school around 1 pm when the incident took place.

"My house is near. walking distance of 10-15 min from the school. The boys were following me. They have been stalking me for the past two- three days. Police took me to the station and I filed the complaint," she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, "We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

"Three accused have been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case."

Police said the victim's parents run an ice-cream stall.

ALSO READ: Man gets 22 months RI for stalking girl in Maharashtra

One of the apprehended juvenile and the victim studied in the same school, they said.

Delhi Commission for Women said it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident and has sought a detailed report on the action taken by the force by March 3.

Taking to Twitter, Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights said he met the victim's family at AIIMS and expressed concern about the deteriorating law and order situation in the city, particularly for children.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the case, the commission has directed the police to expedite inquiry as well as conduct regular patrolling in and around the concerned school at the time when it gets over, the child rights body said in a statement.

They (police) have been asked to submit a status report in the matter on or before March 10, it said.

It further asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to depute at least two civil defense volunteers around the concerned school at the time when it gets over, it said.

The District Child Protection Officer have been directed to depute a counsellor both for the girl and the boy to ensure their emotional and psychological well-being, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi crime Stalking
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hima Das (File photo | AP)
Indian star sprinter Hima Das inducted into Assam Police as DSP
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp