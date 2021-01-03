STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir claims Ghazipur landfill's height reduced by 12 metres

The landfill site where garbage from East Delhi Municipal Corporation areas is dumped, was saturated since 2002 and had attained a height of 65 metres, said the BJP MP.

Published: 03rd January 2021 01:08 PM

MP Gautam Gambhir during inauguration of trommel machines to speed up removal of solid waste at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The height of the Ghazipur landfill site has reduced by 12 metres due to sustained efforts made in the last one year, claimed East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who is closely associated with the project.

The landfill site where garbage from East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) areas is dumped, was saturated since 2002 and had attained a height of 65 metres, said the BJP MP.

"Since day one of becoming East Delhi MP, my top most priority has been to ensure a substantial reduction in the Ghazipur landfill which is a source of pollution and misery for the people of the constituency," he said.

Multiple meetings with various authorities, use of crores of rupees from my MP LAD fund and tremendous efforts  put in by EDMC, have finally helped reduce height of the landfill at the top by 12 metres, he said.

"After almost one and a half years we are finally witnessing the initial results of our hard labour and the garbage mountain is reducing. I would like to tell East Delhi people that this is just the beginning and we will not give up till we completely remove this gigantic dump," Gautam asserted.

The EDMC has deployed 15 trommels to process the legacy waste by excavating the dump.

Then it is transported to trommels for segregation.

Machinery including excavators, trucks, loaders were deployed 24X7 to dig the waste and transport it to trommels for segregation.

Arrangements were made to transport the inert material after processing to NTPC Badarpur for its biodiversity park while the refuse derivative fuel (RDF) is sent to a waste to energy plant, he said.

