Parents from Delhi's govt schools relieved by reopening, mixed response in private institutions

Gayathri Mani

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The reopening of schools has came as a major relief for parents whose kids couldn’t attend the online classes due to lack of smartphones, computers, internet or other resources. “I couldn’t afford a smartphone and saw my son struggling to access online classes. He used to visit his friend’s house to attend classes. The reopening was much needed for children from economically weaker sections,” said Mitilesh Kumar, parent of a class 12 student.

“My daughter has not attended a single online class due to lack of resources. Online classes are not for poor people. I am happy that the schools are reopening,” said Sudha whose daughter is in Class 12.

However, parents whose kids are in private schools have a mixed response to the reopening. While many fear for the safety of their wards, they also fear fee hike by schools.

“People are still testing positive for Covid-19. The vaccination drive has just started. How are we supposed to risk the health of our children? Wearing masks for four-five hours straight is very difficult and you can’t expect children to maintain social distancing,” said Pankaj Gupta, parent of a student at Maharaja Agrasen Public School, Ashok Vihar.

“The government said attending school is optional but private schools are saying they will stop online classes. It is creating pressure on parents to send kids to school,” he added. “The schools are yet to re-open and they have started hiking fees. I have been asked to pay Rs 50,000 as schools are re-opening and online classes will stop,” said DC Srivatsava

“There is the issue of transport. Also, this is a peak time for students as they have multiple entrance exams. Conducting pre-boards at this point is waste of time,” said Anita Madan, another parent. Aparajita, president of the Delhi Parents Association, said, “I will my send my daughter to school to attend the practicals. The class 12 students need teachers’ and peer support. The schools are assuring safety and care of students.”