Balloons, flowers and coronavirus norms greet Delhi students

NEW DELHI: The schools in the national capital welcomed the students with balloons, flowers, postcards with motivational messages, sanitisers and thermal scanning they returned to the campus on Monday after a hiatus of around ten months. The Delhi government has allowed all schools outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18 for preparations of pre-boards, practicals and board exams.

The students, who got the consent of their parents to attend the first physical classes of the academic year 2020-2021, queued up out their schools maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. They were allowed inside after temperature scanning. At Sarvodya Kanya Vidyala, West Vinod Nagar, the teachers organised an orientation programme and informed students about the COVID rules.

“It was nice to see the students after a long time. We noticed that both parents and students were happy. There are total 700 students in classes 10 and 12 and more than 100 students attended classes on day one but it will increase gradually,” said DC Verma, principal, Kautilya Government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya School, Chirag Enclave. “I am in constant touch with the parents. Some are still feeling uncomfortable to send their children out of fear and have asked three-four days more,” Verma added.

SKV, Jhilmil decorated its entrance with balloons, welcome back banners and display of COVID norms. Every classroom had contactless sanitisers at the entrance while desks were marked with ‘X’ marks directing the students to maintain social distancing. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mandawali decorated its corridors with balloons and welcomed the students by showering rose petals.

Only 15 students were allowed in one room and the schools are holding classes in shifts with staggered timings to avoid crowding. Schools have also reduced their timings. Volunteers were in place to ensure social distancing, temperature checks and medical facilities. One room in each school was reserved to be used as a quarantine room.

According to an official, about 65-70 per cent students turned up for classes in government schools on day one, while in private school the attendance was less than 50 per cent. As attending schools is optional, the Delhi government is making sure the students not attending school do not miss anything and is conducting classes in hybrid mode i.e. online as well as offline.