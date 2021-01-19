STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Balloons, flowers and coronavirus norms greet Delhi students

According to an official, about 65-70 per cent students turned up for classes in government schools on day one, while in private school the attendance was less than 50 per cent. 

Published: 19th January 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi student Delhi school

A student arrives at a Delhi government school after schools reopen for class 10th and 12th post the pandemic lockdown on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The schools in the national capital welcomed the students with balloons, flowers, postcards with motivational messages, sanitisers and thermal scanning they returned to the campus on Monday after a hiatus of around ten months. The Delhi government has allowed all schools outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18 for preparations of pre-boards, practicals and board exams. 

The students, who got the consent of their parents to attend the first physical classes of the academic year 2020-2021, queued up out their schools maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. They were allowed inside after temperature scanning. At Sarvodya Kanya Vidyala, West Vinod Nagar, the teachers organised an orientation programme and informed students about the COVID rules.

ALSO READ | All classes to reopen only when normalcy resumes, says Manish Sisodia

“It was nice to see the students after a long time. We noticed that both parents and students were happy. There are total 700 students in classes 10 and 12 and more than 100 students attended classes on day one but it will increase gradually,” said DC Verma, principal, Kautilya Government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya School, Chirag Enclave. “I am in constant touch with the parents. Some are still feeling uncomfortable to send their children out of fear and have asked three-four days more,” Verma added. 

SKV, Jhilmil decorated its entrance with balloons, welcome back banners and display of COVID norms. Every classroom had contactless sanitisers at the entrance while desks were marked with ‘X’ marks directing the students to maintain social distancing. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mandawali decorated its corridors with balloons and welcomed the students by showering rose petals. 

Only 15 students were allowed in one room and the schools are holding classes in shifts with staggered timings to avoid crowding. Schools have also reduced their timings. Volunteers were in place to ensure social distancing, temperature checks and medical facilities. One room in each school was reserved to be used as a quarantine room. 

According to an official, about 65-70 per cent students turned up for classes in government schools on day one, while in private school the attendance was less than 50 per cent. As attending schools is optional, the Delhi government is making sure the students not attending school do not miss anything and is conducting classes in hybrid mode i.e. online as well as offline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi students Delhi schools Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Schools reopen
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp