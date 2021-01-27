STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi tractor parade: ‘Symbolic victory’ for many Red Fort marchers 

For another 65-year-old farmer, the rally was a reply to the ‘torture’ unleashed by the government on its farmers.

Published: 27th January 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers take out tractor rally near Nangloi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Farmers take out tractor rally near Nangloi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For farmers driving their tractors on the premises of Red Fort on the Republic Day, it was a “symbolic” victory.  The mood inside the premises was that of resilience and triumph. While the Central government turned a deaf ear to their demands, the tractor rally signified their strength and solidarity, the farmer leaders said. 

“We want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the use of brute force will not work. He tried to use his strength and bar us from entering the Red Fort complex. But we have come here and hoisted our flag.

"Modi ji should now understand the strength of farmers,” said Gurnam Singh.

ALSO READ | 200 artists rescued after being stranded near Delhi's Red Fort for two hours due to tractor parade

“If the government does not repeal the farm laws, it will cost it heavily. We will hold further consultations to decide on the way ahead,” he added. 

For another 65-year-old farmer, the rally was a reply to the ‘torture’ unleashed by the government on its farmers.

“Nobody would want to remember such a prime minister,” the farmer said. Youth said the most defining moment for them would be when the government rise above “communal politics”.

ALSO READ | Delhi tractor rally: Women agitators assert their presence in farmer parade

Describing the farm laws as “black” laws, 23-year-old Gulshan Singh said the only dialogue they would entertain is the repeal of the laws. 

Jodhbir Singh, 17, said the government was “tainting” the movement with a communal colour. “We have been called terrorists. We want to highlight when we come to protest here, we do not identify with any religion,” the teenager said. Sixteen-year-old Jagjit Singh said youth like him were participating in the rally of their own will as it was about their “future”.

As the agitating farmers drove back from the heart of Delhi to the border areas where they have been sitting on a protest for the last two months, they said they knew very well that they were far from achieving their rights but they will continue to fight till the Central government repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day Republic Day 2021 Red fort delhi tractor rally Delhi tractor parade
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp