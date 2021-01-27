Delhi tractor parade violence: Parties unanimously criticise ‘mayhem’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All parties in the national capital unanimously condemned mayhem and violence caused by the farmers tractor rally on Tuesday.

While the Congress and AAP leaders said that violence in the name of protest was really a matter of concern, the BJP MP and former president of its local unit in Delhi Manoj Tiwari said that it is time for retrospection as farmers were used by hooligans with malafide interest.

“During today’s violent clashes, several were injured. It is matter of concern. But there should be a widespread deliberation. The farmers having aggressive mindset in the country will get more power after today’s incidents. It is dangerous. The entire movement will go into the hands of the extremists.

The movement will slip out of hands of leaders showing softer sides. Is the Government cautious about this threat? Why did the arrogant government allow happening this,” senior Congress leader Ajay Maken tweeted in Hindi.

Manoj Tiwari said that the flag installation by protestors at Red Fort was a matter of shame.“We, Indians, say that tri-colour is our identity and pride. We can sacrifice our lives for the tri-colour. But whatever happened today at Red Fort on Republic Day in the name of tractor parade is very shameful. It lowers the dignity of Republic Day festival.”

The country is sad. We all are sad. In the guise of tractor parade, hooligans in Delhi tried to run their tractors over the policemen. The police were beaten. Rioters breached barricades and clashed with the police and also attacked women policemen. They used shoulders of innocent farmers. The violators tried to create anarchy in the city,” Tiwari said.