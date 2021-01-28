STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tractor parade violence: Delhi Police issues notices to 20 farmer leaders

The action comes after Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders were involved in the January 26 violence and warned that no culprit would be spared.

Published: 28th January 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Police chase away protesters and farmers who had reached the Red Fort after the Republic Day parade in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Police chase away protesters and farmers who had reached the Red Fort after the Republic Day parade in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued notices to around 20 farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav and Balbir Singh Rajewal, over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally, asking why legal action should not be taken against them, officials said on Thursday.

Police asked them to submit their responses within three days, an official said, adding that the notices have been issued to these farmer leaders as they did not follow the conditions set for the tractor parade on Tuesday.

The action comes after Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders were involved in the January 26 violence and warned that no culprit would be spared.

"We have issued notices to around 20 farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav. They all have been asked to send their replies within three days," the official said.

ALSO READ | Tractor parade violence: Amit Shah orders Look Out Circulars to be issued against farm leaders named in FIR

On Wednesday, the police had issued a notice to another farmer leader Darshan Pal, noting that the vandalisation at the Red Fort on Republic Day was "the most deplorable and anti-national act".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will also issue look out circular against farmer leaders who have been named in the FIRs registered after the violence on Republic Day.

The officials said that farmer leaders named in the FIRs will also be asked to surrender their passports.

The decisions have been taken following a series of meetings chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah since Tuesday when the large scale violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally, a home ministry official said.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agri laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that 25 criminal cases were registered in connection with the violence in which 394 personnel were injured and 30 police vehicles damaged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police farmers protest Notice Republic Day VIOLENCE
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp