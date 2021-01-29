STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pandemic musings of resilience

Titled Isolation, Banerjee's works have elephants and flowers juxtaposed against bold designs to represent intense, underlying feelings.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Banerjee majored in ceramics and holds a minor in interdisciplinary studies in painting and sculpture.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Many artists took to their art to deal with the stress and uncertainty that the pandemic brought with it, and Christina Banerjee is one of them. The Delhi-based American artist has come up with a new series of works based on her experience of lockdown. Titled Isolation, her works have elephants and flowers juxtaposed against bold designs to represent intense, underlying feelings. A solo show of these works will be held in Mobile, her hometown in Alabama, US.

A Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of South Alabama, US, Banerjee majored in ceramics and holds a minor in interdisciplinary studies in painting and sculpture. She taught at different schools in the US, before getting drawn to the Indian culture and way of life in 2013, and settling here. “I began working on this series during the lockdown, as a multitude of emotions stirred inside me at the new way of living. I have tried to capture the intense feelings of dejection, frustration and sadness that I felt, as most of us did, at that time,” she says.

Artist Christina Banerjee; paintings from
her Isolation series

Elaborating further, Banerjee adds sometimes when we look at ourselves in the mirror, what stares back is not entirely you as what is going on inside does not come through — the inner feelings of fear, stress and anxiety remain hidden in the calm exterior. While the motifs appear similar, each painting in the series is different from the other.

For each, Banerjee first introspected about what she wanted to convey, then put her thoughts down on the paper and only after doing that, she would start sketching around it; the painting would happen much later. On why she chose to draw elephants, she says, “The elephants represent me, my feelings, emotions, and thoughts.

I love these giant yet gentle creatures. They have kind eyes, wise spirits, and are incredibly smart. Moreover, elephants travel and stay in herds like we humans stay in families. Again, sometimes they get away from the herd, just like we have this urge to be left alone.” The series shows a definitive line of evolution: The initial works showcase inner turmoil, the later ones depict buds, symbolising new hopes. The artist has a special love for animals, as even her ongoing series Adaptation has animals in their ever-changing habitats.

“I began it in 2015 to express my dismay at the destruction of animals’ habitats to which, sadly, everyone is a mute spectator.” A vocal advocate of initiating children into art, she advises, “Give kids a chalk and ask them to draw freely whatever comes to their mind. Encourage them to convert waste into art, and you will be amazed to see their creativity.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christina Banerjee Isolation painting
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp