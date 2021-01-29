STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Singhu border clash: SHO grievously injured, says Delhi Police

The official said that police detained the man who attacked the station house officer.

Published: 29th January 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was intervening in the clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents over vacating the Singhu border protest site. (Photo | PTI)

Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was intervening in the clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents over vacating the Singhu border protest site. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday said the SHO, who was attacked by a man with a sword at the Singhu border protest site, has suffered grievous injuries on his hand.

Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was intervening in the clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents over vacating the Singhu border protest site -- one of the hotspots for the ongoing farmers' agitation against the agri laws.

The two sides also hurled stones at each other as police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to break up the clash, an official said, adding that situation is under control and legal action has been initiated.

READ| Anti-farmers mob goes on a rampage at Singhu border; protest site sealed

"SHO Alipur, Delhi intervenes between rioting protestors (MKSC faction) and local Singhu villagers, who had gone to register their protest against the happenings on Republic Day-2021 and continued loss of ordinary livelihoods for over two months," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, police said, "This is how the SHO was assaulted; he has suffered grievous injuries on his hand. Peace has been restored. Legal action is being initiated".

The official said that police detained the man who attacked the station house officer.

The group claiming to be locals demanded that farmers vacate the protest site at Singhu border alleging that they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police SHO farmers protest
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp