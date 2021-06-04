STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal discusses preparations for possible third wave of COVID-19

The government set up an eight-member 'Expert Committee' on May 27 to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of COVID-19.

Published: 04th June 2021 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held meetings with two committees set up for preparations of a possible third wave of COVID-19 and several related issues including oxygen management and ICU beds.

The government set up an eight-member 'Expert Committee' on May 27 to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of COVID-19.

"Experiences of other countries tell us that we should make preparations keeping in mind a possible third wave.

CM held a meeting with the Expert Committee in this regard. Many important issues were discussed during the meeting," the CM's office said in a tweet.

Later, Kejriwal held a meeting with a 13-member 'Preparation Committee' set up to prepare an action plan for a third wave of COVID-19 after assessing the current status and projected requirement of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

"The government has started preparations on many fronts, be it oxygen management or ICU beds," the CM office said in another tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal COVID 19 Coronavirus Oxygen
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp