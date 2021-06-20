STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi man arrested for posing as police officer, stealing mobile phone

Published: 20th June 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and stealing a mobile phone in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on June 15, according to the police.

When a sanitation worker reached near A block park in Sarita Vihar on his bicycle, he was stopped by the accused, identified as Kamlesh, who posed as a police official.

He scolded the sanitation worker for riding the bicycle on the wrong side of the road.

Kamlesh took his mobile phone to check the OTP to verify his credentials.

Soon, he fled from the spot with the mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

Security guard impersonates Army man to impress women in Delhi, held

A case was registered under section 379 (punishment for theft) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

Based on the IMEI number and technical surveillance, the location of the mobile phone was traced to Badarpur, where Data Ram was arrested, he said.

He told the police that he purchased the stolen mobile phone from his acquaintance Kamlesh, the officer said, adding that Kamlesh was arrested on Friday.

