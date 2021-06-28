STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Oxygen requirement row: Someone made profit when Delhi gasped for breath

Some Englishmen, statesmen in particular, who until very long ago were a household name in India, would be satisfied souls finding their words to be prophetic.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

oxygen crisis

People wait to refill oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at a gas supplier facility in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Sidharth Mishra
Express News Service

Some Englishmen, statesmen in particular, who until very long ago were a household name in India, would be satisfied souls finding their words to be prophetic. Last week we talked of TS Eliot and his poem Hollow Men, this week it would be appropriate to quote the much polarising former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Historians claim Churchill to be anti-India but by his own admission he loved India. He, however, was worried about the kind of people who would come to govern the country. He once famously said, “Power will go to the hands of rascals, rogues, freebooters; …men of straw. They will fight amongst themselves for power and India will be lost in political squabbles.”

For years now this statement has been dismissed as utterly racist, and it indeed is prejudiced. However, in private conversations this statement has often been referred to whenever our political class has indulged in degrading and debase acts. The statement is back in coinage ever since the Supreme Court-appointed committee’s report on the shortage of oxygen has become public.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have variously defended their alleged act of artificially soaring up demand for oxygen four times over the actual quantity which was needed to avert the pandemic-induced catastrophe. While Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that no such report exists, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he committed the act for safety of the people of Delhi.

In a move to overcome the image crisis faced by AAP government following the revelation, parts of the report have been released which records dissent by the two Delhi government members of the panel. Delhi government officials could not have been expected to act otherwise, it needs a lot of moral courage to stand up against the agency one is representing.

The report would not need a great analytical mind to interpret it. It says in simple words that while the actual oxygen requirement in Delhi was 289 MT, the Delhi government claimed it to be 1,140 MT, much higher than the actual demand calculated based on the bed-capacity formula.

The report further says that oxygen tankers could not be off-loaded at various hospitals on May 13 as their tanks already had over 75 per cent oxygen as per their capacity. The Delhi government’s own data too states that oxygen consumption in the city did not exceed 350 MT between April 29 and May 10.

While the political rivals of AAP have chosen the report to enter into a loud political skirmish, they are missing the woods for trees. Delhi’s load has been calculated on the bed-capacity formula, which suggests that there possibly was usage of oxygen through refilling plants in addition to that used in the hospitals.

In that case there are two points to be noted. First that Delhi lacks in health infrastructure (bed capacity in hospitals), something which has been written about in detail in these columns through the period of second wave of the pandemic. Second, oxygen supply meant for these hospitals was siphoned out to refilling plants, and here the names of the four hospitals Singhal, Aruna Asaf Ali, ESIC and Liferay matter.

They are reported to have ‘consumed’ more than their capacity. According to the report, ‘actual consumption’ in 183 hospitals as per Delhi government projections was 1,140 MT, but according to information supplied by hospitals, the actual consumption was only 209 MT. If the Centre-recommended formula for oxygen allotment had been employed, the requirement would have been at best 289 MT. 

So, who consumed the oxygen? This may just be a trailer to the revelation of a very sordid scam. Supreme Court has flagged the issue; will the political class show the will to remove the lid over the can of worms? Only time would tell.

Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi oxygen requirement row oxygen Arvind Kejriwal covid coronavirus inflated oxygen requirement
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp