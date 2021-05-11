STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP government bought no ventilators last year, using those provided under PM-CARES: Delhi BJP

Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that the Delhi government did not increase the number of ICU beds either.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

COVID-19 cases in Delhi are rising rapidly. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi Tuesday alleged that the Delhi government did not buy any new ventilators last year and is using those delivered through the PM-CARES Fund.

Addressing a press conference here, Lekhi alleged that the Delhi government did not increase the number of ICU beds either.

"If you talk about ICU beds in Delhi, they haven't increased them at all. The (AAP) government is using the ventilators given through the PM-CARES Fund. It did not buy a single new ventilator last year," the BJP leader claimed.

She also added that the Centre and the Defence Research and Development Organisation have been providing oxygen, hospitals, and special beds, while "even the medical staff are being provided by ITBP and other defence organisations".

ALSO READ | 'Can't be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 per cent in Delhi': Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The New Delhi MP also slammed the Kejriwal government for advertising about "universal vaccination".

"The MCD was running 150 vaccination centres. The AAP government closed 60 centres and are showing advertisements that Arvind Kejriwal will run universal vaccination in Delhi. They have not floated a global tender nor have they availed vaccines from anywhere," Lekhi said.

While no immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Monday that a 500 ICU-bed COVID care centre attached to the GTB hospital will be ready for use by May 11.

Another 500 ICU-bed facility near the LNJP Hospital at the main Ramlila ground will also be ready soon, he had said.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM-CARES Fund AAP Meenakshi Lekhi AAP Government COVID 19 in Delhi
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp