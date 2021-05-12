STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

91 arrests, 372 FIRs in Covid cyber fraud cases

The Delhi Police has registered 372 FIRs and arrested 91 persons involved in cyber frauds to cheat people in need of oxygen and life-saving drugs such as Remdesivir.

Published: 12th May 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has registered 372 FIRs and arrested 91 persons involved in cyber frauds to cheat people in need of oxygen and life-saving drugs such as Remdesivir. The national capital has witnessed a growing demand for hospitals beds, covid care facilities, oxygen support, oximeters and concentrators and life saving medicines.

Following the scarcity, black-marketeering, hoarding and cyber frauds too have increased sharply. The police’s Cyber Crime Cell has launched ‘Operation Cyber Prahaar’ to curb frauds and nab cheats. As per data of Delhi Police, the cyber cell teams have blocked 214 bank accounts involved in these cases and frozen an amount of `53.60 lakh. Defrauded money amounting to `6.60 lakh has been put on hold through MHA (14C) cyber helpline 155260.

“There was a sudden and substantial change in the nature of distress calls being received on Covid helpline, following which the police augmented the capacities of its Covid Helpline 011-23469900 for reporting cheating cases. Simultaneously, an awareness campaign requesting citizens to lodge cyber fraud instances on www.cybercrime.gov.in and the use of Delhi’s special cyber financial fraud helpline 155260 was initiated,” said police spokesperson, DCP Chenmoy Biswal.

“All district cyber cells and the Cybercrime Unit have joined hands. A system to generate 12-hour situation reports on complaints and FIR has been put in place,” said a senior police officer. The police said an analysis of registered cases and complaints indicated that most suspect SIM cards were subscribed and sourced from one state.

The places from where these SIM cards were being used were in another State. The beneficiary accounts where these SIM users received the cheated money were scattered all over the country. West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka appeared as being highly affected by the presence of the cybercriminal network. “Twenty teams were sent to seven states to raid and nab the fraudsters,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid cyber fraud remdesivir Operation Cyber Prahaar
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp