STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Police contacts AAP MLA for probe into politicians involved in COVID meds' illegal distribution

The police's clarification came after the AAP MLA accused the Centre of "harassing" him for helping people during the pandemic and alleged that a team from crime branch came for questioning him.

Published: 12th May 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday contacted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey following the high court's order to examine instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used for treating COVID-19 patients, in the national capital, officials said.

The police's clarification came after the AAP MLA accused the Centre of "harassing" him for helping people during the pandemic and alleged that a team from crime branch came for questioning him.

A senior police officer said that the Delhi High Court has directed city police to conduct an inquiry into politicians involved in illegal distribution of COVID medicines etc following a writ filed by one Deepak Singh.

In compliance with the directions of the high court, the inquiry is being conducted into several people, the officer said.

"Pandey was contacted on Tuesday but his phone was found switched off. Later, the inquiry officer spoke with his personal assistant and subsequently an advocate called up and informed us that he would submit Pandey's reply on Wednesday," the officer added.

On May 4, the Delhi High Court had asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Pandey Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Police Remdesivir
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp