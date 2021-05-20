Delhi Police busts gang from Bihar for duping hundreds over oxygen cylinders, concentrators

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a gang from Nalanda district in Bihar for online Covid fraud and arrested four persons for cheating people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders, medicines and concentrators.

The police also found transactions of over Rs 1.5 crore in their bank account. “The arrested accused has been identified as Deepak, 21, Shravan, 35, Mithilesh, 28 and Pankaj, 28. They are members of the notorious Chhote Choudhary gang. They were arrested from Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district of Bihar,” said Shinesh Singh, ACP, Crime Branch.

The accused have admitted to having cheated more than 300 persons in the name of help. During the interrogation, it was revealed that they are members of a gang led by Chhote Chaudhary who is operating the gang for 2-3 years from Nalanda. He has engaged 200-300 persons of the area for this duping business.

“He used to cheat people on different pretext like phone friendship, Flipkart etc. During pandemic, the gang saw an opportunity in the rising demand for oxygen cylinders, concentrators and started cheating people on this pretext.”

“Delhi Police teams are stationed in other states to conduct raids. Further investigation is on to trace and arrest the gang leader Chhote Choudhary and his key associates in running the duping racket,” said the senior police official.