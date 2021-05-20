STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police busts gang from Bihar for duping hundreds over oxygen cylinders, concentrators

During the interrogation, it was revealed that they are members of a gang led by Chhote Chaudhary who is operating the gang for 2-3 years from Nalanda.

Published: 20th May 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a gang from Nalanda district in Bihar for online Covid fraud and arrested four persons for cheating people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders, medicines and concentrators.

The police also found transactions of over Rs 1.5 crore in their bank account. “The arrested accused has been identified as Deepak, 21, Shravan, 35, Mithilesh, 28 and Pankaj, 28. They are members of the notorious Chhote Choudhary gang. They were arrested from Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district of Bihar,” said Shinesh Singh, ACP, Crime Branch. 

The accused have admitted to having cheated more than 300 persons in the name of help. During the interrogation, it was revealed that they are members of a gang led by Chhote Chaudhary who is operating the gang for 2-3 years from Nalanda. He has engaged 200-300 persons of the area for this duping business. 

“He used to cheat people on different pretext like phone friendship, Flipkart etc. During pandemic, the gang saw an opportunity in the rising demand for oxygen cylinders, concentrators and started cheating people on this pretext.”

“Delhi Police teams are stationed in other states to conduct raids. Further investigation is on to trace and arrest the gang leader Chhote Choudhary and his key associates in running the duping racket,” said the senior police official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Bihar Delhi Oxygen Cylinders Delhi Concentrators COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp