Will Delhi lockdown be extended till May-end? Kejriwal says will discuss with L-G

According to Delhi government's health bulletin on Thursday, the number of positive cases in the national capital have declined to 3,231 and the positivity rate is now 5.5 per cent.

Published: 20th May 2021 10:48 PM

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he will discuss with Lt Governor Anil Baijal the coronavirus situation in the city, including the possibility of easing lockdown restrictions, on the weekend.

Lockdown was imposed on April 19 in the national capital after night and weekend curfews which was imposed to check sharply rising numbers of COVID cases and fatalities under the second wave.

The positive cases in the city peaked to over 28,000 while positivity rate of more than 36 per cent was recorded during this period.

"I will talk to the Lt Governor this weekend. We will let you know whatever discussion and decision happens," Kejriwal told reporters when asked about the relaxation in lockdown in view of the improving COVID situation in Delhi.

Kejriwal said his government was making preparations to ensure that the problems and shortcomings faced by people during the second wave are not repeated in case of a third wave.

A committee of officers has been formed that will prepare broad guidelines on preparations like number of oxygen and ICU beds to be readied to tackle the third wave.

The panel is likely to give its report by the next week after which preparations will start on a war- footing, he said.

The government has also formed a committee of doctors that will specify what kind of preparations will be needed in view of threat to children during the third wave, he said.

