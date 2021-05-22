Nigerian arrested for cheating people on pretext of supplying Remdesivir in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 41-year-old Nigerian national was arrested from south Delhi’s Khanpur area for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of supplying them Remdesivir injections meant for treatment of COVID-19 patients at a higher rate, police said on Friday.

Accused Chieuikem Daniel P.E was arrested from his rented house on the complaint of a victim who alleged that he did not deliver the ordered injections despite making an advance payment. According to the complainant, he was in urgent need of three Remdesivir injections as his acquaintance was suffering from COVD-19 and doctor had advised him to arrange the injections.

After he failed to get it, he contacted a number received through social media. The accused agreed to provide the injection for Rs 25,000 each and also asked for Rs 10,000 in advance, which he paid but did not receive the delivery.

A case was registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code at Mohan Garden police station on Wednesday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said call detail records of the accused was analysed and based on a secret information received, the accused was arrested on Wednesday from south Delhi.

“The accused disclosed that he is from Nigeria, and came to India three-four years ago on a medical visa. His visa has expired but he along with his other associates indulged in cheating people on the pretext of custom clearance. They made friends on Facebook and offered them costly gifts. After that, they requested them to deposit money in their account number in the name of customs clearance of those gifts,’’ he said.

Man held for killing wife with mattock

A man has been arrested for killing his 42-year-old wife by hitting her head with a mattock, police said. The incident took place on Friday morning in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar.