Delhi government to hold meeting on threat of new COVID variant from African countries

The Centre had on Thursday asked all states to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa and Hong Kong.

Published: 26th November 2021 01:42 PM

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss steps that need to be taken in view of threat of a new COVID-19 variant from African countries, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The Centre had on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

"In view of the threat from new COVID-19 variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to the DDMA on Monday and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family," he tweeted.

