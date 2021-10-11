STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crunch your way to health

For the last few years, most of my clients have been asking me about supplements to keep their stomach, BP and sugar levels in check.

By Deepika Rathod
Well, to improve our overall health, we need to start including salads in meals because raw vegetables have the most benefits for the body. So today, we are going to discuss a vegetable that has most of the health benefits. 

Carrots are a good source of several vitamins and minerals, especially biotin, beta carotene, vitamin A, K and B6.

The fibre in it keeps your gut healthy and acids in control, prevents bloating, assimilates and absorbs food, improves a leaky gut syndrome, prevents constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). 

A potpourri of vitamins 

Carrots are also a rich source of antioxidants and potassium, which help in keeping our heart, brain, liver, and kidneys healthy. The nitrates in carrots help in dilating and relaxing our arteries and veins.

High-fibre foods also work wonders when it comes to keeping sugar levels in check.

The presence of fibre in carrots also helps in eliminating toxins from our body. Glutathione, a master antioxidant, helps in reducing oxidative stress from the body. Carrots can also help in reducing DNA damage due to pollution or smoking.

One carrot, many benefits 

Studies have shown that cooking carrots releases carotenoids, which get converted into vitamin A in our body. Vitamin C from carrots works on boosting our immune system, so let’s try and add this superfood into your daily diet! 

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

