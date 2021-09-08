Nine roads in Delhi to be decongested by January

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: After redeveloping the Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai stretch on the BRT Corridor, the Delhi government is planning to redesign and decongest nine more roads that are known for huge traffic jams and accidents.

These troublesome stretches, which include Sri Aurobindo Marg, the road opposite India Habitat Centre and Nelson Mandela Marg, will be redeveloped on European standards on a pilot basis and the best-designed road will be replicated at other places, the Delhi government claimed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is personally monitoring the project, has directed the Public Works DepartmentP4 (PWD) to start the work within a fortnight and complete the project by January next year. All these stretches, which are all approximately one kilometre long, are part of the AAP government’s ambitious project, ‘Streetscaping, Redesigning and Beautification of Delhi Roads’.

These roads are also known for accidents and traffic congestion. “As a pilot project, PWD first redeveloped and beautified the sample stretch at Nehru Nagar near PGDAV College. The CM inspected the stretch but wanted some improvements and the design was not approved to be replicated at other places after which the Chirag Dilli-Sheikh Sarai was redeveloped.

The CM then directed the department to develop nine more stretches across the city. So, now these identified stretches will be designed and the best one will be replicated,” said a senior government official. “The CM is personally monitoring the work. A meeting was also held by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain last week regarding this project where the consultants were present.

Once they submit the drawings and design, PWD will accord its final approval and the civil work will start in next one or two weeks,” the official added. As per government officials, there is no tendering process for the pilot sample stretches. Consultants are already appointed and once the design is finalised, work will start.