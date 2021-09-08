STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nine roads in Delhi to be decongested by January

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is personally monitoring the project, has directed the Public Works DepartmentP4 (PWD) to start the work within a fortnight

Published: 08th September 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays water on a road under heavy smog conditions in New Delhi

Representational image of Delhi roads (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After redeveloping the Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai stretch on the BRT Corridor, the Delhi government is planning to redesign and decongest nine more roads that are known for huge traffic jams and accidents.

These troublesome stretches, which include Sri Aurobindo Marg, the road opposite India Habitat Centre and Nelson Mandela Marg, will be redeveloped on European standards on a pilot basis and the best-designed road will be replicated at other places, the Delhi government claimed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is personally monitoring the project, has directed the Public Works DepartmentP4 (PWD) to start the work within a fortnight and complete the project by January next year. All these stretches, which are all approximately one kilometre long, are part of the AAP government’s ambitious project, ‘Streetscaping, Redesigning and Beautification of Delhi Roads’.

ALSO READ | Redevelopment of nine Delhi roads to be based on specific theme, says PWD

These roads are also known for accidents and traffic congestion. “As a pilot project, PWD first redeveloped and beautified the sample stretch at Nehru Nagar near PGDAV College. The CM inspected the stretch but wanted some improvements and the design was not approved to be replicated at other places after which the Chirag Dilli-Sheikh Sarai was redeveloped.

The CM then directed the department to develop nine more stretches across the city. So, now these identified stretches will be designed and the best one will be replicated,” said a senior government official. “The CM is personally monitoring the work. A meeting was also held by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain last week regarding this project where the consultants were present.

Once they submit the drawings and design, PWD will accord its final approval and the civil work will start in next one or two weeks,” the official added. As per government officials, there is no tendering process for the pilot sample stretches. Consultants are already appointed and once the design is finalised, work will start.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi roads Delhi traffic Delhi roads decongestion
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp