STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Many students found the form complicated, but some said it was like any other university admission form

Published: 08th April 2022 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Education

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Thousands of Class XII students, preparing for the board exams starting April 26, applied for the Central Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) as registrations finally opened on Thursday after a futile wait the previous day. The last date to apply is May 6, up to 5 pm. 

Many students found the form complicated, but some said it was “like any other university admission form”. According to Delhi University teachers, students with lesser resources at home had to visit computer centres in order to get their forms filled.

“A very lengthy application form. It needs a day to fill it. At least seven slides to go through first and then fill it. Can I get some guidance as to how to fill it without any errors?” tweeted an applicant. Websites like careerlauncher.com and toprankers.com, among others, were offering links to the students to help them fill the forms and also online guidance on how to choose the subjects. Some other websites and private teachers also uploaded YouTube videos on how to fill the forms.

Niharika, a Class XII student from Delhi Public School, however, did not have any problems filling the form. “It was quite simple. There were three sections. First was the registration section, second was the admission portal followed by the payment of the fees.”

ALSO READ | CUET application process kicks off, last date is May 6, here's all you need to know

The first section asks about personal details for registration. After registering on the portal, “the applicant will get his/her application number and the password on the e-mail id or the phone number given. The candidates will then be required to fill in information regarding their parents’ annual income, etc.”, she further said.

Niharika said in the second section of the admission portal, one needs to fill in some basic details about reservations, if any. Candidates will then have to select their domain subject along with the optional language. 

Niharika said the students may get stuck in the second section where the candidates have to select the domains, along with some general test. “Students can tick mark the ‘No’ option because it will not be mandatory. Also, it will not be necessary to complete the form in one go. There is a save option in the form where you can fill in the details and save and come back to it a day later to complete the application process,” she added.

Ambedkar Univ to go ahead with CUET   
The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University on Thursday announced that it will hold all admissions to its undergraduate programmes through CUET. ‘‘It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET,’’ vice-chancellor Anu Singh Lather said. Suresh Babu, dean of students’ services, said the CUET will provide a level playing field for the students. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Universities Entrance Exam CUET
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp