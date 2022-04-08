Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Class XII students, preparing for the board exams starting April 26, applied for the Central Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) as registrations finally opened on Thursday after a futile wait the previous day. The last date to apply is May 6, up to 5 pm.

Many students found the form complicated, but some said it was “like any other university admission form”. According to Delhi University teachers, students with lesser resources at home had to visit computer centres in order to get their forms filled.

“A very lengthy application form. It needs a day to fill it. At least seven slides to go through first and then fill it. Can I get some guidance as to how to fill it without any errors?” tweeted an applicant. Websites like careerlauncher.com and toprankers.com, among others, were offering links to the students to help them fill the forms and also online guidance on how to choose the subjects. Some other websites and private teachers also uploaded YouTube videos on how to fill the forms.

Niharika, a Class XII student from Delhi Public School, however, did not have any problems filling the form. “It was quite simple. There were three sections. First was the registration section, second was the admission portal followed by the payment of the fees.”

The first section asks about personal details for registration. After registering on the portal, “the applicant will get his/her application number and the password on the e-mail id or the phone number given. The candidates will then be required to fill in information regarding their parents’ annual income, etc.”, she further said.

Niharika said in the second section of the admission portal, one needs to fill in some basic details about reservations, if any. Candidates will then have to select their domain subject along with the optional language.

Niharika said the students may get stuck in the second section where the candidates have to select the domains, along with some general test. “Students can tick mark the ‘No’ option because it will not be mandatory. Also, it will not be necessary to complete the form in one go. There is a save option in the form where you can fill in the details and save and come back to it a day later to complete the application process,” she added.

Ambedkar Univ to go ahead with CUET

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University on Thursday announced that it will hold all admissions to its undergraduate programmes through CUET. ‘‘It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET,’’ vice-chancellor Anu Singh Lather said. Suresh Babu, dean of students’ services, said the CUET will provide a level playing field for the students.